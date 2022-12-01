PADNWS-12-01-22 CHESS - PHOTO

Eva Chuppe of McCracken County High School (left front) takes on Kejuan Perdiman of Paducah Tilghman High School at the season-opening scholastic chess tournament held Sept. 24 at the Paducah Innovation Hub. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can hone their skills in a tournament Saturday at MCHS.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County High School scholastic chess tournament originally scheduled for Nov. 12 will be held at the school on Saturday.

The tournament is open to students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation.

