The Blue Knights Scholastic Chess Tournament scheduled for Saturday in Crittenden County has been canceled because of the increased number of new COVID-19 cases.
Tournament coordinator Don Winters said he was disappointed by the decision and hopes to have a tournament later this month.
“I have been meeting with my administrators as well as talking to the state chess people, and with the current rise in COVID numbers, we don’t feel that it would be a smart idea to hold an in-person event at this time,” he wrote in an email.
“I am hopeful that the numbers will come down by the end of the month and we have the tournament in Paducah on the 29th.”
The tournament would have been played under COVID-19 protocols, requiring anyone attending to have a ticket — there was no entry fee — and for everyone to wear a mask properly.
The last scholastic chess tournament to be held in western Kentucky was the Quad A Regional on Feb. 15, 2020, at Crittenden County Elementary School.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.