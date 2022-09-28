The Purchase Chess Foundation hosted its first scholastic chess tournament since February 2020, the USCF Membership Tournament, which was held Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
Thirty students from third grade to 12th grade, from Paducah to Iuka, took part in the season-opening tourney that provided students with membership in the U.S. Chess Federation at a discounted rate.
Students have to be members in the USCF to play in the scholastic tournaments.
Usually, tournaments are divided into sections based on grade level — K-3 (kindergarten through third grade), K-5 (through fifth grade), K-8 (through eighth grade) and K-12 (through 12th grade) — but there were so few elementary school players, tournament organizers combined all grades into one big tournament.
Cade Crider, the defending Player of the Year, won the tournament by winning all five of his rounds. He was Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season as a freshman with an average of 3.67 points.
Crider is a senior in the Usque Ad Civitas homeschool in Crittenden County.
The talk of the tournament, however, was Kyla Reeder, a fourth-grader at a homeschool in Mayfield. Reeder plowed through her competition, beating two high school students and two eighth-grade students to reach the championship game against Crider.
She just learned how to play chess last January.
McCracken County placed first out of seven schools in the team standings with 12.5 points. Paducah Tilghman was second with 10 points and Iuka Middle School — made up of three students from Iuka (Miss.) Middle School (pronounced “eye-YOU-ka”) — placed third with nine points.
Livingston Central — a newcomer to local scholastic chess — placed fourth with 7.5 points, while Murray High School was fifth with six points, Murray Middle was sixth with five points and the Kirchner homeschool of McCracken County was seventh with two points.
Schools had to have at least two player representatives to qualify for the team standings.
Crider placed first in the individual standings with five points, while Reeder was second with four points.
Five students finished with four points, and ties were broken using a standard tiebreaking method. Players got one point for a win and a half-point for a draw.
MCHS sophomore Ella Chuppe placed third, Ella Grace Kinney of Iuka (Miss.) Middle School was fourth, MCHS sophomore Daniel Crouse was fifth and PTHS sophomore Dawson Black was sixth. Each player received four points.
Livingston Central junior Carlos Rodriguez was seventh with 3.5 points, Jackson Henson of Iuka Middle was eighth with three points, Murray Middle seventh-grader David Schwenck was ninth with three points and Murray High freshman Alex Sharp rounded out the top 10 with three points.
Other participants — with their schools and points received — included (in placement order) Graham Derkacy (Derkacy homeschool of McCracken County, 3.0 points), Patrick Speed (Veritas Scholars Academy of McCracken County, 3.0), Sadrodin Yarali (Murray High, 3.0), C.J. Sullivan (MCHS, 2.5), Dalton Champion (LCHS, 2.5), Preston Goodyke (PTHS, 2.5), Jameson Kirchner (Kirchner homeschool of McCracken County, 2.0), Griffin Kinney (Iuka Middle, 2.0), Kejuan Purdiman (PTHS, 2.0), Anthony Hughes (Murray Middle, 2.0), Emelia Tucker (Paducah Middle, 2.0), Logan Sullivan (MCHS, 2.0), Asher Alexander (Murray Elementary, 2.0), Sophie Michonski (LCHS, 1.5), Arrianna Cope (PTHS, 1.5), Adam Kirchner (Kirchner homeschool, 1.0), Lily Stiles (PATCH homeschool organization of McCracken County, 1.0), Zoey Ruch (PTHS, 1.0), Yadiel Rodriguez (PTHS, 1.0) and Eimohn Ellis Maxwell (PTHS, 0.5).
The Purchase Chess Foundation is considering hosting a tournament in November at McCracken County High School.
The Purchase Chess Foundation hosts the scholastic chess tournaments and other chess tournament fundraisers to enable it to provide chess scholarships to area students. More information about the pCF can be found at its Facebook page.
