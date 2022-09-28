PADNWS-09-28-22 SCHOLASTIC CHESS - PHOTO

Fourth-grader Kyla Reeder of Mayfield makes a move in the tournament championship game against Cade Crider, a senior at a Crittenden County homeschool, in the USCF Membership Tournament played Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Purchase Chess Foundation hosted its first scholastic chess tournament since February 2020, the USCF Membership Tournament, which was held Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub.

Thirty students from third grade to 12th grade, from Paducah to Iuka, took part in the season-opening tourney that provided students with membership in the U.S. Chess Federation at a discounted rate.

