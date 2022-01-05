Scholastic chess returns after two-year hiatus

For the first time since Feb. 15, 2020, there will be a scholastic chess tournament in western Kentucky for players from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Blue Knights Scholastic will be on Saturday at Crittenden County Middle and High School gymnasium at 519 W. Gum St. in Marion.
Students will play in four divisions: K-12 (high school), K-8 (middle school), K-5 (upper elementary school) and K-3 (lower elementary school).
Students may play in a higher-level division, but may not play in a lower-level division. For instance, an eighth-grader may play in K-12 but cannot play in K-3 or K-5.
Each division will play four rounds with each player getting 30 minutes to play a game.
The doors will open at 7:45 a.m. with on-site registration ending at 8:30 a.m. There will be a players meeting at 8:45 a.m., with the first round starting at 9 a.m. and subsequent rounds beginning as soon as possible.
There will be no admission fee, but players are asked to bring donations to help victims in and around Crittenden County affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Suggested items include easy-to-make meal items like canned chicken, broth or tuna. The tournament site will take any food donations but prefers not to take cash donations and recommends donating gift cards to local restaurants instead.
The event is a U.S. Chess Federation-rated tournament, so players must be USCF members. Memberships will not be sold at the site.
Players are also asked to bring chess sets and clocks for use in the skittles area, and there will be no concessions at the site.
Players will also be asked to follow COVID-specific rules that enable the tournament to be held in-person. Those rules include:
• Wear a mask properly. Masks must cover the nose and mouth.
• There should be 6 feet of social distancing between groups. The skittles room, or waiting area, is the biggest concern for this. Families and teams may sit near each other, but groups must remain distant from other groups.
• Parents should not enter the playing area. This is a standard rule for any tournament, but it is necessary in holding a tournament during the pandemic. Parents should not congregate near the entry to the playing area and should remain in the waiting area.
• Children should not run around the site. Parents should be responsible for keeping their children from running around. People need to stay in their selected areas. Parents should bring things to keep their children occupied.
• There will be no wall pairing charts at the tournament, where players usually gather in large groups to see their next opponent and board location. Pairing sheets will be printed and provided to each team in each round.
• The tournament will use a ticket system called Ticket Leap. Each person — players, parents and coaches — should have a ticket to get in the door. This is to assist with contact tracing.
Players can register at crittenden-county-schools.ticketleap.com and click on the Blue Knights Scholastic link.
• Participants are asked to bring hand sanitizer or similar items to the tournament. Hand sanitizer will be available at the site, but participants are invited to bring their own. Chess pieces, boards and chairs will be wiped down after each round.
• Tournament organizers are asking for each player to bring just one parent or guardian to the tournament to keep from overcrowding the site.
Tournament coordinator Don Winters emphasized the need to follow the COVID-19 protocols in order to have a tournament.
“These rules must be followed in order for us to have in-person tournaments this year,” he said in a written statement. “We will do everything in our power to try and keep everyone safe while attending tournaments.
“If you choose to violate these rules while in attendance, your player will forfeit all rounds and you will be asked to leave.”
