The St. Mary High School Class of 2023 graduated 25 seniors on Saturday, and once again, its graduates proved to be academic achievers.
All 25 of the graduates received and accepted scholarship offers, SMHS guidance counselor Peggy Culbertson announced that those offers totaled $1,269,756.
“This total represents an average of $50,790 per student,” she said.
Salutatorian Vanessa Becker came to St. Mary from California when she was in the seventh grade, and expressed her gratitude at the closeness she felt to her classmates.
“We have all faced many trials and persevered through our four years of high school, including COVID-19 — do not let me get started on that,” she said. “We also had help from many people to get here. Do not forget those who supported you and those who have helped you persevere through all these years.”
Valedictorian Ellie Roof said she hoped to give a better valedictory speech than her brother Jack gave at last year’s ceremony.
“I’ve been thinking about this speech for a long time,” she told the audience. “What you may not know is I’ve been thinking about it for about 365 days when I sat in the front row, watching my brother give his amazing speech.
“As you can imagine, our relationship is pretty competitive, so I’m going to do everything I can to give a speech as good as his — hopefully, even better.”
The 2023 valedictorian spoke about a homily given last month by Bishop William F. Medley of the Diocese of Owensboro, who was on hand to present diplomas. He asked what people in their lives best carries out the works and missions of Jesus.
Roof then spoke about the mission statement of the St. Mary School System.
“It is to be a Christ-centered community that empowers students toward selfless sacrifice and to be a positive influence on others,” she said. “I see my classmates living out this mission every day.
“For example, a Christ-centered community is modeled by students who live as Christ would, even in situations that make this difficult.”
She listed students who reflected that goal, including Becker, Avry Duncan, Caitlyn Farrell, Miranda Gartner, Madeline Hatton, Brandon Quigley and Daniel Willet.
“Whether students volunteer for activities after school or support our sports teams with pride, they bring Christ with them,” she said. “These students displayed a willingness to live a life devoted to Christ and spread that love to others.”
She listed other students who empowered students toward selfless sacrifice, which she said means to be an example to peers and underclassmen of what Christian service is. Those included Caden Cobb, Ansley Eck, Claire Haas, Luke Heath, Kate Morrow, Lane Potter, Landre Smiles, Ella Southern and Ashley Sullivan.
“They display this when they volunteer for acts of service for school Masses, helping a classmate or being a role model for younger friends and siblings,” she said. “These students have the ability to empower those around them with their words and actions.”
Roof added that students like Jett Bohland, Kaitlynn Burrus, Austin Duncan, David Johnson, Kate Lurtz, Gage Neihoff, Kendall Shaw and Palmer Sims made positive influences on people.
“These students have no problem putting a smile on your face. Whether it’s through Jett’s dance or water gun battles, you guys never failed to make school fun and lift the people around you up.”
Roof closed by challenging her classmates and those in attendance to live out the school’s mission even when it’s not easy.
“We are so blessed to have learned the lessons of Christ in these hallways, and we should strive to spread his message wherever we may go,” she said. “I additionally challenge you to create your own mission statement that you want to follow throughout the rest of your lives.
“Decide to pursue something bigger than yourself and never give up on your dreams. Even when we are not together, be the light of Christ for all those around you. Show the world the missing key of faith in society and remember this bond that we have created through our love of God.”
Like her brother, Roof closed her speech with “Go Vikings.”
Potter was selected for the Christian Witness Award by his classmates as someone who follows the life modeled by Jesus in the gospels, is willing to use his talents for the sake of others and is dedicated to family, church, school and community.
