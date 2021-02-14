Editor’s note: This story is part of a series about students who have been recently announced as recipients of scholarships from the McCracken County Community Career Endowment (MCCCE). During February, The Sun and WPSD Local 6 will combine to highlight these students in honor of Black History Month.
Paducah Tilghman High School juniors Rosie Minter and Joseph Reeves, among the six current PaxtonScholars, are student-athletes looking to build upon their high school success at the next level.
Minter is the daughter of Kearee Minter and Traci Thomasson. She has received all-academic honors in softball and basketball, and would like to attend the University of Kentucky, majoring in civil engineering. She’s also interested in pursuing a softball scholarship somewhere to continue playing her favored sport.
An introductory class in engineering and design sparked her career interest and her ultimate goal to design roads and bridges.
“I just really took a liking to it and the projects we did in class, and the problem-solving,” she said. “I like math and drawing, doing that on my own time. If I really want a career in it, then I also need to enjoy it.”
She developed her leadership and tutoring skills early, helping her three younger siblings with their schoolwork.
“I definitely wanted to be a leader to them and do right by them,” she said.
She also has volunteered her time with basketball camps and tutoring elementary students. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
“Statistics show that children of African American descent or children from single-parent homes are less likely to attend or graduate from college,” Minter wrote in her MCCCE application. She would be the first in her family to attend college.
“I don’t want to be the statistic, I want to be the difference.”
PaxtonScholars will receive college scholarship funds based on grade-point averages during their junior and senior years of high school and through the first two semesters of college. Each student also will receive a college-suitable laptop computer.
Reeves is the son of Joseph Reeves and Brenda McClure. He is interested in attending the University of Louisville and pursuing a career in music production and audio engineering.
He’d also like chance to extend his football career, perhaps at a college like Jackson State University if the opportunity should arise.
He has volunteered at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and helped tutor students through Tilghman’s football program.
His interest in music started at a very early age.
“I started playing the violin in the second grade, and played guitar around the time I was 5 or 6,” he said. “And, I started playing saxophone in the sixth grade ... so music has always been a part of my life.”
He enjoys compiling playlists and serving as a DJ for school events like home basketball games and as a side business.
“I always want to put my education before athletics, because the student part of student-athlete has always been a big emphasis of mine,” he said.
“You can always be a student of what you aspire to, and my aspirations are in the field of music. I never want to leave that behind, even if, Lord willing, I can do something with football at the next level.”
