Scholarship winners earn laptop computers

Paducah Tilghman High School graduates Nile Leggs and Dasia Spann were this year’s recipients of laptop computers and cases, courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which were presented Tuesday.
The two earned 2020 Educational Assistance Scholarships through the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. (MCCCE).
“McDonald’s has been giving us money all 14 years that we’ve been giving scholarships,” MCCCE Director Don Mitchell said. “They’ve given us $1,000 every year to buy two laptops and carrying cases to put them in.”
Mitchell said scholarship winners who have not received computers in the past have names drawn to determine who wins a new laptop.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities Tri-State Chapter, based in Paducah, provided funding for local students’ laptops.
“We work with several charitable programs who need funding for various projects,” said Cathy Elliott, RMHC Tri-State Chapter director. “The MCCCE scholarship program is a perfect fit because they promote education, one of the areas that we work with.”
Leggs is a 2017 PTHS graduate entering his third year at Murray State University, where he is studying health care administration.
“This will help me be able to complete my coursework and things like that — things that are online or web-based,” he said. “I can do homework or type papers.”
Spann is a 2019 PTHS graduate who is transferring to Murray State University this year from Western Kentucky University. She is studying biology with a pre-med track to become a physician’s assistant.
“Last year, they gave out a bunch of laptops, and I thought, ‘That would be cool, to win a laptop,’ ” she said. “It was amazing to actually receive one.
“I plan on coming back to Paducah as a physician’s assistant. For a long time, I was interested in OB-GYN work, but now, I’ve opened my interests a lot more, maybe in family practice.”
Donations to MCCCE can be made by mailing it to MCCCE, 300 S. Third St., Paducah, KY 42003 or through the Community Foundation.
