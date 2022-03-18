Lyndon Schnaare is in his fourth year of studying welding at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, but he is also getting on-the-job training while he completes his high school diploma.
The Ballard Memorial High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Schnaare — who pronounces his last name “SHNAIR-ree” — took two years of welding courses at the Paducah Area Technical Center as a student at McCracken County and two years at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center when he transferred to Ballard Memorial.
He said his choice to enter welding was influenced by his brother.
“He was in welding, too,” he said. “It’s just fun to me.”
Schnaare is working for PEBCO in Paducah, where he is working on floodgates and other projects.
Schnaare has earned several certifications, including American Welding Society certification, gas metal arc welding, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour certification, OSHA 1926 and OSHA 1910 certifications.
“I work 10 hours a day and take my classes online,” he said.
Welding instructor Robert Sterling said that Schnaare is self-motivated and career-driven with attention to detail.
“He was actually helping us, working on the chassis for the solar car,” he said. “He was working with us on some tensegrity tables that we’re building as a shop program.
“Pretty much, if I had anything going on that I needed someone to step in and be a student leader, he would be the person I would look to.”
After graduation, Schnaare would like to stay at PEBCO to hone his skills and put them to use in the workforce.
Schnaare is the son of Jamie Carnes of Kevil.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Ballard County Career and Technical Center serves students from Ballard Memorial High School, where it is located.
Along with welding, the area technology center offers courses in agriculture, business, family and consumer science (BMHS building), health science and industrial maintenance.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet on April 21 at Marshall County High School for this year’s Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
