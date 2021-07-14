Shawnee Community College is teaming up with the Metropolis Fire Department to offer a Parent CPR & Children’s Emergency Response Training opportunity.
The training will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at the SCC Metropolis Extension Center, located in the Metropolis Industrial Park.
There is a $25 fee for the CPR course.
The Children’s Emergency Response Training is free. The training focuses on teaching children about emergency contact information, fire safety, and stranger danger.
In addition to the Metropolis Fire Department, SCC Criminal Justice Program instructor, Officer Eric Howard, will be on hand to participate in this safety training event.
“We are excited to partner with our local emergency services organizations to bring this training to our community,” said Jipaum Aske, director of the Metro Center. “The life-saving techniques being taught are invaluable and could perhaps one day help our participants save someone's life.”
Space is limited, and pre-registration is required for the Parent CPR course. For more information, call 618-534-3003 or email beatriceg@shawneecc.edu.
