ULLIN, Ill. — Shawnee Community College Ag Program students have planted the seeds. Now they’re ready to see them flourish in yards around the area.
The Ag Program’s greenhouse plant sale is going on now through May 7. The sale focuses on vegetables, herbs, perennials and annual flowers grown from seeds by the SCC Ag Program students.
“This sale is a great way to offer our community a chance to support SCC students who are the next generation of agricultural leaders in our area,” said Anna Vaughn-Doom, SCC lead agriculture program instructor. “We are really excited about the progress the students have made over the past semester, and the greenhouse revitalization as part of the ag program curriculum. The greenhouse is one of many hands-on learning opportunities offered in the SCC Agriculture Program.”
The plant sale proceeds will help support the Ag Club at SCC and the continuing operation of the greenhouse, which produces the plant stock for the annual sale.
For details and hours of operation, contact Vaughn-Doom at 618-634-3264 or annad@shaw neecc.edu.
