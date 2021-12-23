Scarf in the Park moves to Mayfield

The annual holiday event Scarf in the Park is being brought to Mayfield this year. Anyone in Mayfield in need of warm weather items can come to Eddie Williams Park at 300 Pryor St. at 1 p.m. Friday. The items will remain there until they are all gone.
Nearly 2,000 scarves, hats, gloves and socks have been collected. Volunteers will be hanging items on the chain link fence that surrounds the small basketball court. Clotheslines will also be strung between poles and hundreds of warm weather essentials will be hung with clothespins.
Volunteers should come to the park at noon. They will have the opportunity to write messages on cards.
Donations made to Scarf in the Park will be shared with those in need in Paducah. They will go to the Community Kitchen and the warming center at Washington Street Baptist Church.
Scarf in the Park was begun in Paducah in 2017 by Susan Guess — who grew up in the Mayfield area — and Kijsa Housman as a local version of The Scarf Project, which was begun in 2016 by Toni Kaltenbaugh in New Philadelphia, Ohio.
During the days leading up to Christmas, volunteers drape scarves, coats, mittens, socks and other warm clothing over bushes, hedges and provided clotheslines in Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza in Paducah, making them available to local homeless people.
Guess coordinates the annual event, now in its fifth year, through the Guess Foundation. For more information, contact Guess at 270-210-2434 or susan@paducahbank.com.
