The 4th annual Scarf in the Park — a yearly Guess Foundation event that distributes hats, scarves, gloves and socks to those in need — will return on Christmas Eve this year in Dolly McNutt Plaza, a release announced.
Paducah’s homeless and families in need may begin selecting needed clothing at 2 p.m. A handwritten note will be pinned to every item and will remain up until all items are gone.
“We know there are people in our community who will have nowhere to go on Christmas Eve,” said 17-year-old Guess Foundation founder Morgan Guess. “We also know they will be cold, and likely sad and lonely. When we thought about hosting this project, we thought Christmas Eve would be the best night to show them that they are seen and cared about. No one should go without a present, and we believe no one should be cold.
“We want this project to give those with the most need in our community a way to stay warm and to give them hope.”
In 2019, the Guesses collected 2,300 items but they were unable to do so this year due to the pandemic have not been able to host collection points this year. Women from the McCracken County Jail knitted several hundred hats and scarves last year but were also not able to gather to create them because of COVID-19. Instead, the Guess foundation purchased 500 hats, gloves and scarves. These will be combined with items donated by Paducah Bank, The Dirt Road and WellSprings Institute. More will be needed.
Anyone wishing to make a financial donation to purchase additional warm weather items or hats, gloves, scarves or socks, contact Susan Guess at susan@paducahbank.com or 270-210-2434.
The event will be organized differently this year. Volunteers will be required to wear masks and gloves and will be encouraged to bring and hang their own items. The clotheslines will be hung by 1 p.m. and clothespins will be available. Masks and gloves will be available if needed. Hand sanitizer stations will also be set up.
“The needs will be greater than they have ever been,” said Susan Guess. “Each of us, as friends and neighbors, should continuously look for even small ways we can reach out to those in need at this time of year and all through the year.”
The Guesses also host Scarf in the Park as a way to honor the grandfather Morgan never got to meet. Susan’s father, Paul Shaffer, died at Lourdes Hospital on Christmas Eve in 1989 from cancer. Four-day-old Morgan would leave that same hospital on Christmas Eve 31 years later.
“Christmas is a bittersweet time for our family and I can think of no better way to honor my dad than through a beautiful transfer of simple gifts to people in need,” said Susan. “This annual celebration also gives Morgan a chance to feel close to him and to see how the legacy of giving can transfer from generation to generation.”
The event is special to Morgan, who enjoys the feeling of connection it brings.
“We believe this event has become a treasured tradition in our community,” said Morgan. “My family and I also believe that Christmas is truly about giving, and this is a meaningful and memorable way to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.