PADNWS-03-18-23 TRANS BILL - PHOTO

Attorney Madison Leach stands outside the Calloway County Courthouse in Murray. Leach, a transgender woman, has said she plans to stop practicing law in Kentucky and move to New York, in the wake of anti-transgender legislation that recently passed the state legislature.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

MURRAY — Maxx Bryson, as a child, always tended to like stereotypically feminine things — tutus, sparkles, the color pink.

But even during preschool years, Maxx — then still identifying as a girl — felt he didn’t want all the things that came with womanhood.

