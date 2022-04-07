SBA Recovery Centers open in Graves, Marshall

The Small Business Administration will maintain two recovery centers in the area for people who want to apply for low-interest loans to improve on their home or business.
The recovery centers will be available through April 30 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
As of Sunday, the SBA has approved more than $55.4 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes, including nonprofit businesses, that suffered damage from the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes.
One recovery center can be found at the Trace Creek Baptist Church at 3577 Ky. 131 in Graves County and the other is at the Joe Creason Community Center at 1600 Park Ave. in Benton in Marshall County, which hosted a recovery center earlier this year.
Spanish-language speakers are at both sites, and arrangements can be made for speakers of other languages.
Applicants don’t have to be residents of those counties to apply for those loans.
“People can come in and talk to us,” said SBA public affairs specialist Sally Graham. “Our teams can go through every benefit. Even if people don’t have their documents ready, they can still send in an application.”
Graham said that small businesses and some nonprofit organizations are also eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loan that can help pay for things that a business would have normally been able to do if the tornado had not happened. The deadline to apply for that loan is Sept. 12.
“If people have gone through the loan application process and they do not have a completed application — if SBA has sent them a letter or communique to the applicant saying ‘We need supporting documents’ — they can bring those documents in,” Graham said. “We can scan them in immediately. It’s just super-important to have that one-on-one continued presence.
“…If people have any questions about what resource partners are available to anybody who is a business owner, we can provide them information about the Purchase Area Development District and what is available through PADD.”
Josh Hess and Johana Rosa Petkovich are customer service representatives with SBA working at the Graves County recovery center.
“We also have add-on loans,” Hess said. “Rather than just building back their home, they can stop any future damages through our pending litigation program where they can try to build a safe room or something similar to help them the next time a tornado hits.”
Graham said that those who started SBA loan applications and did not finish them would be helped to find the next steps to take to complete the application.
“The message is: There is still hope,” she said. “If you thought that you were going through the process and were waiting for insurance and you found out that you’re under-insured, you missed the deadline of March 14, but you can still come in, we can do a paper application, scan it and get it in the system.”
Jim Sprouse of Benton said he was told that he was the first to apply for a loan through the SBA after the Dec. 10 tornado.
“Not more than three days after the tornado, some FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) representatives came out to our house,” he said. “Our house was pretty well totaled. They said they would be set up in the Creason Center in Benton and that the Small Business Administration would be there also.
“The FEMA people recommended that I definitely apply for a Small Business Administration loan.”
Sprouse said that he got a phone call within a few weeks telling him that his loan was approved for up to $200,000 for the house plus $40,000 for mitigation issues.
“I told them, ‘I do have insurance. I’d rather see what the insurance is going to pay before I access the loan,’ ” he said. “When you put the loan on hold, then they consider it withdrawn, and they sent me a letter saying, ‘You’ve withdrawn your loan, but as soon as you’re ready to reapply, give us a call.’ ”
Sprouse did reapply and it was approved.
“I didn’t even fill it out; a Small Business Administration representative there at the Creason Center in Benton really filled it and just asked me the questions,” he said. “He filled it out online. They were very helpful.”
Sprouse said the loan would be used to rebuild his house, which was considered a total loss.
“SBA has been a great help to me,” he said. “I commented to (an SBA representative) that ‘It’s amazing to me. You tell me I’m the first (to apply for a loan). There are so many people that need help, I’m wondering why more people haven’t applied.’ ”
Sprouse also praised county officials in Marshall and Graves counties for their work for the residents of those counties following the December storms.
Although the recovery centers have stayed beyond their originally set dates, people should not be complacent about applying for loans that are available.
“If they’ve been on the fence, it’s time to get off the fence now,” Graham said. “The only way that SBA can help any disaster survivor is if they get that process going and complete it.
“That’s when the help is really going to be able to get to them. They’re going to get that initial disbursement and take care of their property damage.”
For more information, people can call 1-800-659-2955 or visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
