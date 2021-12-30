SBA can help tornado victims with businesses, homes

The Small Business Administration will have customer service representatives at Disaster Recovery Centers established throughout western Kentucky by FEMA to help business owners and homeowners apply for federal assistance.
Laurie Dana, a public affairs specialist with the SBA in its Office of Disaster Assistance, said the SBA approved more than $2 million in disaster loans, as of Tuesday.
“My job is to do outreach, to let people know to register with FEMA,” she said. “If they are referred to the SBA to complete a disaster loan application, they should complete that application, even if they’re not sure they want or need a disaster loan. They may have insurance, but it’s part of that whole recovery process.
“That could help them with replacing their automobile, personal property — things that are essential.”
Dana said the SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and nonprofits. Although the B stands for “business,” SBA loans can go to repairing residences as well.
Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence, and homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair their personal property.
“Homeowners can borrow funds to make repairs to their primary residence,” Dana said. “Homeowners can borrow funds to replace the contents of their home. Businesses can borrow funds to replace their buildings, assets, inventory, supplies — whatever was destroyed by the tornado.
“Small businesses can also apply for working capital to help pay the bills that they would have been able to pay if the tornadoes hadn’t happened. And they don’t need to have physical damage to have economic injury and to apply for those loans.”
“Sometimes, it takes a little longer to realize that you’ve been hit economically because of the disaster,” she noted. “That’s why the economic injury disaster loan deadline is six months down the road.
“It’s not to expand; it’s not for any other purpose. It’s to pay those bills that they would have been able to pay if the tornado hadn’t happened.”
Dana said the interest rates for the loans are as low as 1.483% with terms of up to 30 years.
“People should just keep their options open and register with FEMA,” Dana said.
Homeowners and renters should register with FEMA first, and FEMA representatives would direct them to fill out applications with the Small Business Administration.
Applications can be made online at disasterassistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA mobile app, by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 or by going to any Disaster Recovery Center to speak with someone in person from FEMA or the SBA.
Then, people can go online to disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s for more information.
Disaster Recovery Centers can be found online at fema.gov/DRC. Current locations in western Kentucky include:
• Benton (Marshall County), Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave.
• Clinton (Hickman County), Hickman County Cooperative Extension Office, 329 James H. Phillips Drive.
• Hickman (Fulton County), Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave.
• Mayfield (Graves County), Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St.
• Pembroke (Christian County), Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St.
• Princeton (Caldwell County), Butler gymnasium, 600 W. Main St.
Questions can be emailed to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Information or a paper application can be obtained by calling 800-877-8339.
