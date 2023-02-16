The National Quilt Museum is providing an outlet for creative expression and share how artwork featured in the “Say Your Piece: Black Mothers, Martyrs, and Misunderstood” exhibition at the Say Your Piece Open Mic Night tonight at 5:30 p.m., which will include a cash prize for the first place winner.

“Say Your Piece,” curated by National Quilt Museum Director of Equitable Partnerships Stacey A. Watson, features quilts from Black women artists that focus on the experiences of Black Americans and tackles issues that continue to impact African Americans.

