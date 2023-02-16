The National Quilt Museum is providing an outlet for creative expression and share how artwork featured in the “Say Your Piece: Black Mothers, Martyrs, and Misunderstood” exhibition at the Say Your Piece Open Mic Night tonight at 5:30 p.m., which will include a cash prize for the first place winner.
“Say Your Piece,” curated by National Quilt Museum Director of Equitable Partnerships Stacey A. Watson, features quilts from Black women artists that focus on the experiences of Black Americans and tackles issues that continue to impact African Americans.
Watson said this event is a way for community members to share how the quilts in the “Say Your Piece” exhibit have impacted them, and to share their reactions and feelings that the artwork stirs through spoken word poetry.
“It’s a merging of two mediums,” Watson said. “Originally, we had me saying my piece through curating this exhibit. The quilters get to say their piece by actually quilting the pieces. And now, our public, our community, can say their piece about how they feel about the exhibition.”
“Say Your Piece” is Watson’s first curated exhibit. Curating an exhibit at the National Quilt Museum has been a goal of hers for quite some time. Watson said this exhibit is the first exhibit at the National Quilt Museum to entirely feature Black women from the curator and artist down to the content of the artwork featured.
For her first curated show, Watson said her goal for “Say Your Piece” was to share multiple voices of Black women and their experiences throughout history, and to incorporate a diversity of experiences from different artists. While many beginning curators will select a single artist to highlight for their first exhibition, Watson said she wanted to challenge herself to work with multiple artists to present multiple perspectives in her first exhibition.
Quilting is culturally and historically significant and popular for many African American women, Watson said. However, she said Black quilters have not always felt welcome at quilting contests or conventions. At times, Watson said artwork by Black quilters has been misunderstood or underappreciated, and quilts created by Black artists have been excluded. Because of this, it was important for Watson and the National Quilt Museum to provide a space where these quilters can feel like their work is significant, important, and supported like any other artist.
The diversity in “Say Your Piece” does not stop with the artists. Watson said there are pieces that address the experiences of Black women as well as transgender women, and the pieces share different perspectives based on the artist’s experiences. There is also a variety of quilting techniques and fabrics on display in the exhibit.
Spoken word participants can sign up at the National Quilt Museum tonight. Guidelines for the content of the poems can be found at quiltmuseum.org/sypopenmic.
