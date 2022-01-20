Much of Mayfield’s historic downtown was quickly reduced to rubble when the tornado on Dec. 10 ravaged through the small town. In the future, the city of Mayfield plans to rebuild — however, to preserve the past history, one Mayfield resident plans to build a permanent wall of memorial to honor memories many hold close.
Steven Elder, president of the Mayfield Community Foundation, urges those around him to “save your bricks.”
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to save a piece of our history and collectively build a memorial for generations to pause and reflect,” Elder said. “If anyone needs help or will allow us to go get some bricks, please message or call me.”
Once Elder stepped out into his community after the tornado, he began seeing all of the buildings that once were — now just piles of brick and metal.
“I kept thinking we need to preserve our history as much as we can. If we don’t get ahead of this now, we’re going to wish we would have,” Elder said. “When I started seeing excavators dump bricks into dumpster containers, I knew those bricks would never be coming back — and that’s our town’s history.”
That’s when Elder began to think of a way to memorialize what used to be historic downtown Mayfield.
“I thought it would be neat to build some kind of memorial wall. Maybe on the brick, we can somehow tell about the building it came from and have its picture in it. These memories will only be a part of our mind — those who are here now, however, I want a place where my children can physically touch,” Elder said. “I want them to be able to touch a brick and I tell them this is from the First Christian Church, this is from St. James AME Church, this is from my dad’s office — things like that. A place where you can talk about our history, but also touch it.”
Not only will the memorial help remember the past, it will also be a way for the community to grieve. As of now, Elder is not aware of where the monument will be placed, but said he hopes it will be in or around downtown.
“I think it will help the grieving process. One of the guys that was helping me collect bricks the other day had mentioned that this feels like a bit of closure to him. It’ll be a place where you can sit and think about all that we have been through. and not just talking about the tornado, but what we have been through as a community itself,” Elder said. “The community will be able to visually see what we have been through — we as citizens of Mayfield and Graves County. We can have a place to sit and talk about the past, but also dream about the future.”
Elder doesn’t want to just save bricks for a memorial wall. He said he hopes those in the community will use them in their rebuilding process.
“We want to save as many bricks as we can. Not only for the wall, but imagine if we were able to make a sidewalk out of some of these bricks, and add them to the foundations of rebuilds,” Elder said. “Don’t just throw these in the dumpster to end up in the landfill.”
When collecting bricks, it is important to remember safety is the main priority at all times.
“We only go on property that we are granted access to. Don’t do it alone, and make sure the property owners give you permission,” Elder said. “We do not pull from falling walls, we collect from what’s on the parking lot or what’s on the sidewalk. Do not do this in a dangerous way, at all.”
