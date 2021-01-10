Republican-led state lawmakers used a rare Saturday session to approve their priority bills in the House and Senate related to the Gov. Andy Beshear’s use of executive powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both House Bill 1, related to the reopening of the state’s economy, and Senate Bill 1, limiting the executive orders to 30 days unless the General Assembly approves an extension, were approved and now head to the governor.
According to local legislators, the bills were a priority to ensure the policy-making branch of state government was included in the process.
“There’s been a lot of concern from across the state about just one person completely operating under the emergency powers declaration and not including the policy-making branch and the legislative branch,” District 1 State Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, said Saturday.
District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, also a Paducah Republican, added, “The main thing with Senate Bill 1 is that we set up some constraints for executive orders to be renewed after 30 days. It would have to be with the permission of the General Assembly.”
“House Bill 1 had some language dealing with allowing businesses to stay open as long as they’re following (guidelines) set by the CDC or the executive branch.”
According to Rudy, who serves as House Majority Floor Leader, the normal four-day first week was extended (to include Saturday) since it takes five days to pass legislation.
“And, this year we’ve gone ahead and added three more days next week (Monday through Wednesday) so we can go ahead with the budgetary process, with the House version and the Senate version. That way we get those to the conference committees since we’re up against the clock with a 30-day session,” he said.
Carroll said while the extra days of the session are unusual, “it kind of allows you to ‘get your feet wet’ and get caught up on things. I had legislation that I needed to complete and this extra time has allowed me to get that done so it will be ready to go the first week of February (when the General Assembly returns).”
Rudy said in the coming three days “we’re going to proceed with the budget bill and there’s a couple of others we’re going to continue to work on and potentially bring to a vote. The budget’s the one that’s going to be priority No. 1 in week two.”
Both legislators expressed dismay at the events that transpired Wednesday in Washington, D.C., as an angry mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“It was very disappointing to see all that happen and the way it came down. That’s not what our country is about,” Carroll said.
“I hope those folks are held accountable, every one of them who forced their way in.”
Rudy said the House was coming off the floor and adjourning for the day when the breach of the U.S. Capitol was taking place.
“I actually watched the bulk of it in the speaker’s office as I came off the House floor,” he said. “It was shocking, appalling and quite scary.”
In the aftermath of what they witnessed, “we consciously tried to make an effort to tone down the rhetoric,” Rudy said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
