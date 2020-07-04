TODAY
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, Fourth of July BBQ, Saturday, 7 a.m. until sold out. Ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken with sides (baked beans, potato salad, and slaw) available. Drive-thru only using the alley entering from 30th St. All major credit cards are accepted.
Paducah Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 306 N. Second St.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Beach Mason Jar Luminaries, 2 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
