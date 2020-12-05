TODAY
Knights of Columbus 1055 Annual Canaan Christmas Trees, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Paducah Downtown Farmers Market. Proceeds go toward Christmas food baskets for the needy in our area.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Painting With Allison, 4 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
SUNDAY
Knights of Columbus 1055 Annual Canaan Christmas Trees, noon to 5 p.m., Paducah Downtown Farmers Market. Proceeds go toward Christmas food baskets for the needy in our area.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual DIY Winter Scene Jar Luminary, 4 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8650.
