A Paducah man was arrested Saturday after a brief stand-off with Paducah Police following a domestic violence incident, according to a Paducah Police Department news release.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Bridge Street just after 7 p.m. where a woman said she had just escaped from her estranged husband’s residence, according to police. She said Warren Asher, 54, of Paducah, had forced her to stay there for more than an hour, and that Asher allegedly hit her with the handle of a knife and cut her face, according to the news release.
