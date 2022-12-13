MAYFIELD — The morning was misty and cold, but that did not deter survivors, police officers, firefighters and many other community members from attending and remembering those who were lost in the devastation last December.
The Woodman Memorial walk began at the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory site at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, exactly a year later from the tornado that ravaged Mayfield. The walk proceeded down Industrial Drive, on to Fulton Road and ended at the empty lot where the Graves County Courthouse once stood.
The Mayfield Fire Department, the initial first responders to the tornado, lead the walk to the courthouse, following the course the tornado swept through, with hundreds of people following them.
In the afternoon, the Mayfield community turned out for a special ceremony of remembrance at Graves County High School for the people lost during the tornado a year ago.
The “Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember,” began with the Graves County ROTC posting the colors. Then, the praise team from the First Baptist Church sang the national anthem, and “Evidence” by Josh Baldwin.
“One year ago today, none of us could have ever imagined, that our lives would soon be forever changed,” Mayor Kathy O’Nan said. “The greatest loss is represented by the 24 wreaths here before us. Twenty-four precious lives were lost.”
O’Nan called for a respectful moment of silence, while they spoke the names of the 24 people lost.
“Pray for these families. Pray for their peace, pray for their loss,” said Wes Fowler, pastor at First Baptist Church.
Gov. Andy Beshear was also in attendance. “We’re here today to remember a day that took 81 Kentucky lives, including 24 in this county, every one a child of God. Irreplaceable to their family and to this community, that we will miss every day in our lives.
“We remember this day because of the loss, we also remember this day because of the heroic acts that were occurring. Right in the immediate aftermath, there were so many heroes that were trying to help those they could. We’re here to honor the first responders that run into danger to protect us. And we’ll remember that their example requires us to be second responders, whether that’s a hug, help, or shelter, or a meal, or carrying someone’s grief for a little while if they will let us,” said Beshear.
Beshear then told a story from the wreckage of last year. That night, after the tornado, at the emergency operations center, Beshear spoke with O’Nan, Police Chief Nathan Kent, and Fire Chief Jeremy Creason. Beshear said his conversation with Creason involved the problem of the fire station having taken a direct hit.
Creason and his team of firefighters had to tie a chain around the heavy metal doors to rip the doors off their hinges, just so they could get to their equipment and then begin helping people in need.
The firefighters and police officers were among the first on the scene when the tornado leveled the candle factory with workers inside the building.
“I remember standing at that scene, at first light,” Beshear said. “It was more devastating than anything I’ve ever seen in my life, praying that as many people would make it out as possible.”
The audience and the people behind the podium gave a standing ovation for the courage and fortitude of the first responders.
Beshear said the world did not respond to Mayfield because of the damage they saw, they did it because of the good people.
“We saw kindness, we saw generosity. Scripture tells us to love our neighbor as yourself, and you do that here in Mayfield,” he said.
Al Chandler, the pastor of Northside Baptist Church and co-chair of the Mayfield-Graves Long-Term Recovery Group, has been involved with recovery and relief since the night of Dec. 10. “Faith is believing in something bigger than what you are able to handle, that night we felt that,” he said.
Chandler told his story of that night, describing how the city was pitch black as he drove church members home. Chandler said he received a call from his friend at a senior care facility. The facility had several seniors that needed to be rescued from the building since the ceiling was crumbling around them.
Chandler said, “I remember loading up those residents onto our buses, we didn’t have a wheelchair lift, so we had to pick them up. They were sitting there covered in debris for hours in the rain. The outside of the building looked OK, but the inside walls had collapsed. The windows were blown out, and pieces of the roof were missing. There they were, about 70-80 residents, sitting in the miserable rain, the miserable debris, and I remember over half of them smiling at me,” he said.
He described how the community came together to help because of their faith.
“We’ve experienced some of the greatest loss ever, but I’m here to argue from what I’ve seen with my own eyes. We’ve experienced a matchless love from our community, our nation, we’ve experienced that love from all over the world,” said Chandler.
