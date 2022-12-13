MAYFIELD — The morning was misty and cold, but that did not deter survivors, police officers, firefighters and many other community members from attending and remembering those who were lost in the devastation last December.

The Woodman Memorial walk began at the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory site at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, exactly a year later from the tornado that ravaged Mayfield. The walk proceeded down Industrial Drive, on to Fulton Road and ended at the empty lot where the Graves County Courthouse once stood.

