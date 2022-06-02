Saturday is shaping up to be an eventful day in Paducah for those who are looking to get out in the community.
In addition to recurring events like the weekly Downtown Farmer’s Market, various groups and organizations are inviting community members to join and support their events.
Saturday also marks the first Street Beats performance for the 2022 season, with live musicians performing every Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Second Street and Broadway.
Baptist Health Paducah is hosting its annual Spokes for Strokes bicycle tour on Saturday, with cyclists taking off from Baptist Health Paducah’s Imaging Center at 8 a.m. The family friendly event includes four different route options: 10 miles, 20 miles, 35 miles and 65 miles.
Rest stops, rider support and gear support are available on all routes. Helmets are required for all cyclists. Participants can register online through Friday night at bikesignup.com by searching for “Spokes for Strokes 2022” under the “Find a Race” button at the top of the page.
River Tin Street Rods is hosting its 45th annual River Tin Rod Run on Saturday at 2900 Irvin Cobb Dr. in Paducah, with a rain date scheduled for June 11 if necessary. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and awards being announced at 3 p.m.
The show is open to all American-made hot rods, customs, classic cars, muscle cars and motorcycles that were made in or prior to 1972. Registration is $20, with proceeds benefitting the local Disabled American Veterans chapter. More information is available at River Tin Rod Run’s Facebook page.
Paducah’s Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Noble Park Fish Out Tournament for children ages 5 to 12 years old on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at Lake Montgomery. The catch-and-release tournament is free for participants, and no fishing licenses are needed.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Shelter 10, located across the road from Noble Park Pool. Children can bring their own pole and bait, or they can borrow a pole and bait from the Parks and Recreation Department while supplies last. Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 75 people to register. More information is available at paducahky.gov/noble-park-fish-out.
Also taking place at Noble Park is Turning Point’s first ever Recovery Walk to fight substance use disorder. The free event is an opportunity for the community to support people in recovery from substance use disorder.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at the large pavilion near the Noble Park Pool on Saturday with speakers sharing their experiences about battling substance use disorder and their recovery journeys and will be followed by a community walk at Noble Park. There will also be food, prizes, fellowship and kid-friendly activities.
Another new event, Paducah Pridefest, is taking place downtown on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. in the parking lot behind The Johnson Bar. Paducah Pridefest is meant to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community and honor diversity in the community. A $5 donation is suggested.
Activities include live music and drag performances along with over 30 vendors and non-profit booths available on and near the site.
