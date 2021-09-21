MARION, Ill. — Sarah Jean Wright, 42, went to her heavenly home Sept. 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville after struggling for many years with chronic illness. She was born July 20, 1979 in Marion, Illinois, to James Wright of Herrin, Illinois, and Lana (Pentecost) Wright of Clarksville, Tennessee. Sarah lived in Metropolis, Illinois, “The Hometown of Superman.” She loved her home and adopted the nickname “Super Girly,” which expressed her love of Metropolis.
Sarah graduated from Carterville High School in Carterville, Illinois, and attended John A Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, majoring in English.
Sarah loved the memories of the days when she was physically able to work. She had several work opportunities including helping her father in his construction company, as well as operating the family vending business. She also worked at Mack’s Super Foods as a checkout clerk and as receptionist/secretary for Litton Enterprise in Marion, Illinois. In later years, Sarah enjoyed selling vintage postcards online as Super Sarah Sells.
Sarah was a member of Energy First Baptist Church in Energy, Illinois, where her father is a former pastor. She became a Christian at age 8 and was active for many years in the music and youth programs. Sarah loved singing, playing keyboards, and working with children in Christian education. In the last several years, she attended Gospel Mission Worship Center when physically able and faithfully worshipped online through the livestream services.
Sarah had a passion for reading which included a goal of 100 books for 2021. She accomplished that goal and more. She kept track of her reading on her Kindle and set a record of more than 127 straight days of reading before becoming too ill to read. Another passion was doing craft projects. She stayed busy creating many art pieces and crafts such as potholders, diamond painting, and coloring sheets. The many hands-on projects she completed helped her maintain her hand flexibility despite rheumatoid arthritis complications.
Sarah was known for her warm, contagious smile and laughter which engaged others with positive encouragement. To know her was to love her. She was always thinking of others. Sarah loved the ones who assisted her with homecare and always made sure their birthdays and family accomplishments and losses were acknowledged. Sarah’s love of celebration became a way of life. Throughout the years Sarah and Brett, her fiancé, slowly built up a calendar of family and friends’ birthdays, and she was faithful to send them cards on special occasions.
Sarah loved traveling, and as more and more handicap accessible equipment became available, Brett was determined they were able to travel more comfortably. Because of his efforts, she was privileged to visit places such as Abilities Expos in both Chicago, Illinois and Orlando, Florida. A special joy was traveling to Walt Disney World at Fort Wilderness campground. They spent a total of 2½ months there enjoying the provisions for handicapped persons.
Sarah was preceded in death by her namesake grandmothers Wilma Jean Wright and Sarah Bethel, and grandmother Geneva Pentecost, grandfathers Donald Bethel, Howard Pentecost and Thomas Wright.
Sarah is survived by her beloved fiancé, companion, and caregiver, Brett Walters, her parents, Lana Wright, Clarksville, Tennessee and James and Catherine Wright, Paducah, Kentucky. She is survived by three brothers, Joshua and wife Laura Wright of Clarksville, Tennessee, Benjamin Wright of Herrin, Illinois, and Otis Tuttle of Carterville, Illinois, and step grandmother Mina Mitchell of Paducah, Kentucky. She is also survived by step-siblings Jamie Tucker, Katie Howard and husband Sam, and David Riggin. Her nieces and nephews include Karigan Wright, Peyton Tuttle, Eva Wright, Caitlyn, Emma, Haddie, Mia, and Chelsea Tucker, Braxton Wright, Brock Tuttle and Rafe Tuttle, Max and Danny Howard and last, but not least, her 4-legged Great Dane fur baby, Charles Lavern Barkley-Walters.
Visitation will be at Gospel Mission Worship Center 6905 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 with a celebration of Sarah’s life following at 1 p.m. in the Gospel Mission Worship Center sanctuary.
Burial will be at St Johns Church Cemetery, 6201 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, IL 62960
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation @ www.arthritis.org or Gospel Mission Church in Sarah’s memory.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
