BENTON — Sarah Ruth Logan, 71, of Benton, died on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Clinton Place Nursing and Rehab in Clinton. She is survived by a son, Jimmy Maddox of Calvert City; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Bucella Story; a daughter, Theresa Kruger; and a brother.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Benton City Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Tribute Funding on the Filbeck-Cann website. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.