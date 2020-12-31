METROPOLIS, Ill. — Sandra Lea “Memaw” Demper Anderson of Metropolis, Illinois, was born on February 22, 1940, at St. Louis, Missouri, and went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2020.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 59 years, Clarence Louis “Andy” Anderson; one son, Brian Anderson and wife Robin; two daughters, Karen McFall and husband Alan, and Susan Anderson; brother, Paul Demper and wife Nancy; sister, Jean Rathert; sister-in-law, Carol Demper; aunt, Amanda Grider; sisters-in-law, Frona Shelton and husband Don, Carol Wehrmeyer and husband Dave; seven grandchildren, Ryan Anderson and wife Amanda, Jason Anderson and wife Katie, Carissa Jackson and husband Blake, Samantha Roach and husband Christian, Brittany Johnson and husband Tim, Jamie McFall, and Luke McFall; nine great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Westermayer Demper; one brother, Robert Demper; one brother-in-law, Don Rathert; and a nephew, Jimmy Shelton.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at noon at Eastland Life Church with burial to follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Sandra retired from Laidlaw after 20 plus years of service. She was the memaw of Eastland Life Church. She enjoyed watching the birds and flower garden with her husband, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and supporting her family.
Memorials may be made in Sandra’s name to Eastland Life Church, 716 East 3rd Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com
