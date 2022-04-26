Kentucky Oak Mall has unveiled a new “sand-sational” sculpture celebrating the artistic side of Paducah.
From last Thursday through Sunday, the 20-ton sand sculpture named “It’s a Sandsational Celebration” was slowly constructed in the center court of the complex. The sculpture was built by Matt Long, a sand sculptor with almost 25 years of experience and having multiple placing rankings in world championship events in the art form, and his team of fellow sand sculptors.
The sculpture is based around the depiction of art supplies, featuring brushes, paint and many different paints and carving tools. Also included in piece are various depictions of local Paducah landmarks, like the trains that represent the Paducah Railroad Museum, needle and thread to represent the National Quilt Museum and depictions of the Floodwall Murals.
Long wanted to show the artistic sides that he saw while he was in Paducah and while he was researching the town to plan the art piece.
He also went into some detail about how the process itself works.
“The first day was mostly just moving the sand in, wheelbarrow by wheelbarrow,” Long said. “And only after that do you get to the actual sculpting and carving away from the mound that you make in order to get your sculpture.”
In addition to the carving at the sand, the logistics of sculpting can also be difficult with the sand having to be unwashed to properly stick to itself and not just collapse.
Washing of the sand is commonly done pretty soon after the sand is dredged up by companies and that necessary clay and other materials that make it adhere using only water, as no adhesives are used in the process either, with only water being used to help the sand to take its shape.
Long has made a name for himself doing various projects like this for many clients, from competitions to commercial and corporate projects.
“I do around 10-12 of these types of sculptures a year,” He said. “This one, however, is probably the largest one that I’ve done inside of a mall. Most of the ones I do on this scale are outside.”
The art piece will be visible to the public in the center court of Kentucky Oak Mall for 12 weeks as Long and his team continue on their way, making more sand sculptures.
