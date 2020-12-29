JOY — Sammie George Belt, 82,
died December 26,
2020, at the Ray &
Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in
Paducah.
He is survived by
his daughter Tammy Belt of Joy; one sister Alma Aline Tabor of Marion; two brothers, BoeDean Belt (Judy) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Hurley Ray Belt (Alice) of Morganfield; and
several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces
and nephews.
He was preceded
in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jean (Curry) Belt; brother, Lincoln Eugene Belt of Joy;
and his parents.
Funeral services
will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel
of Boyd Funeral Directors and
Cremation Services. Burial will follow
in Carrsville
Cemetery.
Friends and family may visit with the
family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, January 3, 2020, in
the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may
be left online at boyd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.