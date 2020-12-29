JOY — Sammie George Belt, 82,

died December 26,

2020, at the Ray &

Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in

Paducah.

He is survived by

his daughter Tammy Belt of Joy; one sister Alma Aline Tabor of Marion; two brothers, BoeDean Belt (Judy) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Hurley Ray Belt (Alice) of Morganfield; and

several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces

and nephews.

He was preceded

in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jean (Curry) Belt; brother, Lincoln Eugene Belt of Joy;

and his parents.

Funeral services

will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel

of Boyd Funeral Directors and

Cremation Services. Burial will follow

in Carrsville

Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit with the

family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, January 3, 2020, in

the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.

Condolences may

be left online at boyd

funeraldirectors.com.

