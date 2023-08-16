City council

Samaritan’s Purse is building a 60-home subdivision in the Mayfield area, and the first 13 homes will be dedicated Sept. 29. In July, the city of Mayfield approved a memorandum of understanding with Samaritan’s Purse agreeing to add the homes to the city’s electric and water system. When it’s complete, Mayfield will annex the subdivision.

MAYFIELD — A nonprofit group is a little more than a month away from giving homes to people who lost their houses in the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Samaritan’s Purse is building a 60-home subdivision in the Mayfield area, and the first 13 homes will be dedicated Sept. 29.

In July, the city of Mayfield approved a memorandum of understanding with Samaritan’s Purse agreeing to add the homes to the city’s electric and water system. When it’s complete, Mayfield will annex the subdivision.

