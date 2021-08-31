The Salvation Army organization in Paducah has welcomed new corps officers, Lt. David and Brittney Donegan, and their young son Ryan.
They replace Capt. Johnny and Monica Horton, who were reassigned to the Salvation Army in Bowling Green, according to a news release.
Salvation Army said officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every 3-4 years. The lieutenants come to Paducah from Atlanta, Georgia, where they were appointed to the Evangeline Booth College.
The lieutenants were commissioned as Salvation Army officers this year as a member of the “Messengers of Grace” session. They previously lived in Lebanon, Tennessee, before attending The College for Officers Training.
“It has been exciting to meet the people of Paducah and discover the opportunities for ministry in the community,” David Donegan said.
“We are excited to be here and invite everyone to come by and see what is happening at The Salvation Army. We have many year-round volunteer opportunities, not just at Christmas, and would love for you to get involved.”
The couple is responsible for church programs and social services, such as the Family Store, church and mission planning study to determine the needs of the community, according to the Salvation Army.
“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” Brittney Donegan added. “We invite everyone to join us for worship each Sunday at 11 a.m., at The Salvation Army, located at 2990 Trimble St. here in Paducah.”
