Salvation Army sets $200K goal, seeks bellringers

It’s bellringing time again.
The Salvation Army in Paducah has launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign with the goal of raising $200,000 this holiday season through the help of generous donations and bell ringers. It serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser and supports many social service programs year round.
“The overall fundraising from the Red Kettle Campaign, it doesn’t just serve those people at Christmastime,” Capt. Monica Horton told The Sun. “It helps to ensure all year long that we can help people keep their utilities on, so they have lights and running water for their family.
“It also provides food for families in need all throughout the year, among other necessity items that would be needed for families.”
She called it an “absolute imperative” that the Salvation Army does the best it can and it was able to start bellringing early this year.
The Salvation Army offers a variety of different programs for area households, such as utility and rent assistance, a food pantry, tutoring, clothing assistance, helping those affected by a fire or flood and more.
“We need the community more now than ever,” she said. “We want to challenge the community to challenge others to sign up to bell ring, to sign up to host a virtual kettle because that is easy. Use their sphere of influence to help.”
The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve and, as expected, the need this year is exacerbated by COVID-19’s economic impact. For example, the Salvation Army is trying to provide toys for more than 500 children.
“With the governor’s new restrictions on restaurants and things — waiters, waitresses, where are they going to get Christmas toys from?” Capt. Johnny Horton said, noting this year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas.”
“They’re probably going to call the Salvation Army.”
The organization is asking for many volunteers to help ring the bells, encouraging passersby to help their neighbors. There are COVID-19 safety precautions to observe when bellringing, such as wearing face masks and staying socially distant.
Monica Horton said there’s about 18 to 22 bellringing locations it can use, but it’s not able to fill all of those because they don’t have the bellringers to man them.
“We’re going to focus on the ‘hotspots’ like Walmart and Sam’s (Club) and then obviously, we’ll get Kroger after Thanksgiving,” she said. “So, then that will be another few that we’ll add in to the ‘hotspots’ because people are always needing groceries.”
Anyone interested can visit www.salvationarmypaducah.org, where they can donate to an online kettle, sign up to be a bellringer or accept the “Red Kettle Challenge,” and host a virtual kettle. Bellringers can volunteer Monday through Saturday and there’s multiple locations and days available.
“The red kettle at Christmastime is a tradition for many families,” she added. “The Salvation Army is just like a tried and true organization and it’s been around for years. People trust in its name. People know its logo. People know the face of the Salvation Army when they see the shield, so I think, people will support the Salvation Army because they know the good that we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.