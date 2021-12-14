A historic outbreak of tornadoes affected several areas in western Kentucky on Friday night, into Saturday morning, and The Salvation Army is providing services to people in Mayfield and Graves County.
The Salvation Army in Paducah has established an incident command team at Mayfield High School, according to a news release.
The incident command team is led by Bo Sells, emergency disaster services director. It will provide assistance to The Salvation Army of Paducah as the organization works to serve displaced residents. A canteen from The Salvation Army of Jackson, Tennessee, has been assigned to the Mayfield response. Two roving caravans of mobile kitchens (canteens) were on the way from The Salvation Army Alabama-Louisiana-Mississippi Division, according to the news release.
In addition to food and drinks, Lt. David Donegan and Lt. Brittney Donegan, who serve as corps officers for The Salvation Army in Paducah, are providing "emotional and spiritual care" to people suffering devastating losses.
People can donate online at www.HelpSalvationArmy.org, by calling 800-SAL-ARMY and designating “KY Tornado Relief” with their gift, or by texting GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through their cell phone bill. The Salvation Army said it uses 100% of disaster donations to support relief.
