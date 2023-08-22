Salvation Army

Commanding Corps Officer Lt. Brittney Donegan said Monday that she just likes to help people out and see the smile on people’s faces. The Salvation Army in Paducah is functioning as a cooling center for people. On Monday, it was stocking the kitchen and getting resources together to serve a large crowd of those trying to escape the heat.

 CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun

In this extreme heat, people may need a spot to cool off. They also might be searching for a place for children to hang out after they get off the school bus. The Salvation Army in Paducah is functioning as a cooling center for people.

On Monday, it was stocking the kitchen and getting resources together to serve a large crowd of those trying to escape the heat. Lt. David Donegan, area coordinator, said no matter who someone is, they are welcome to come and use its air-conditioning.

