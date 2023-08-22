In this extreme heat, people may need a spot to cool off. They also might be searching for a place for children to hang out after they get off the school bus. The Salvation Army in Paducah is functioning as a cooling center for people.
On Monday, it was stocking the kitchen and getting resources together to serve a large crowd of those trying to escape the heat. Lt. David Donegan, area coordinator, said no matter who someone is, they are welcome to come and use its air-conditioning.
“It’s not just for one specific demographic. It’s for anybody that needs to come in out of the heat to prevent themselves from heat exhaustion or any heat-related illness. This facility is open for that, so we oftentimes get focused on one group of people, but it’s for anyone,” Donegan said.
The Salvation Army has opened its doors an hour early to keep people out of the heat longer. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. He said if it’s necessary, it will stay open later.
The Salvation Army also has a place for children to play while staying out of the heat. All aged children are welcome to come and use facilities after school.
“Their parents may not be home. They may be at work and they can’t get out and play, so instead of sitting in the house — come out and play basketball, come and play in our gym, take full advantage of what The Salvation Army has provided for the community,” he said.
Neither age, nor occupation are a factor in the cooling center. It wants people to come if they have a need. The Salvation Army wants to help and serve people, and it wants to connect them to resources to help them in their day-to-day life.
It’s starting with cooling off the community.
“The heat the way it is, don’t allow yourself to get sick. Don’t cause a situation to get worse because you don’t come in out of the heat. Just come in — hang out with us, watch a movie, whatever it may be, and then when you’re ready to go — you can go on to wherever you want to go to next,” Donegan said.
The cooling center is located at 2990 Trimble St. in Paducah.
