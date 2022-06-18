There will now be two options for cooling centers in Paducah during days when the forecasted heat index will be at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or when heat advisories are issued.
Starting on Tuesday, The Salvation Army of Paducah will open its doors at two Paducah locations and serve as cooling options for folks who are in need of getting a break from the heat during the day.
One Salvation Army location, its community center at 2990 Trimble St. in Paducah, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on days when the heat index is projected to be above 100 degrees Fahrenheit or a heat advisory is issued. The Salvation Army of Paducah will also have a cooling space at its Southside store location at 3100 Irvin Cobb Dr. on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when either of the heat conditions are met.
The National Weather Service is projecting a return to triple-digit temperatures in Paducah in the coming days.
The Salvation Army of Paducah will offer access to cool drinks, snacks and restrooms for anyone who needs to use the cooling center, and will also have fans available for people to take home and use. The organization will also have a Salvation Army caseworker on hand to share information about social services.
Lt. David Donegan, who leads The Salvation Army of Paducah, said providing cooling centers for Paducah and McCracken County residents in need during the times of the day when it tends to be the warmest was one way The Salvation Army could help meet the needs of the community.
A recent camping trip Donegan was on had to be cut short due to the extreme heat and lack of a cool, indoor space at the campgrounds. This led him to thinking about people in the community who live without access to a place to stay out of the heat.
“That kind of led me to thinking, well, we need to provide a place for those that are out in extreme heat to come in, cool off, get a drink of cold water, that is a safe location for them to come to,” Donegan said.
“We exist to fulfill that call to serve others, in His name, and so we are pleased to help,” Donegan added.
The first day both cooling centers will be open will be on Tuesday, Donegan said.
Donegan said The Salvation Army of Paducah is a beneficiary of WPSD Local 6’s Beat the Heat drive that collects new fans to give to local families who would not otherwise have new fans to help them stay cool. New fans can be dropped off at Paducah Bank locations in western Kentucky through July 8.
Other donations to The Salvation Army to help operate its cooling centers, such as water and ice, are also appreciated, Donegan added.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.