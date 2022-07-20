The Paducah Salvation army has launched its new Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, with support available to all veterans in need.
“It is such a joy to be able to see this take place,” Jennifer Valade, the SSVF manager for the Salvation Army in Peoria, Illinois, said during a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
“We’ve been praying over this for months. We’re able to do something for people who served for us and to provide supportive services for veterans. This means the over 20,000 veterans in the area will be able to get assistance from this program.”
The SSVF program will be there to provide the necessary support to veterans in need.
“This is an opportunity for the Salvation Army to partner with the Veterans Affairs,” said Maj. Zach Bell, the general secretary for the Paducah Salvation Army.
“Through the SSVF, we are able to improve veteran’s lives and veteran families’ lives that are experiencing homelessness or about to experience homelessness. We have programs for them depending on what they need. All they have to do is come to the Salvation Army. We’ll have case managers that are able to walk that journey with them and discover housing for them. If they need help with their health care, we have navigators that will help them with that too. Our goal is to make sure that there’s no vet that goes without what they need.”
This program will be used to provide for disadvantaged veterans that need assistance, such as rapid rehousing.
“Rapid rehousing is based off of the Housing First model in which we get them housed within 30 days,” Bell said. “We find them safe and affordable housing, and that rapid rehousing will help keep their housing stable for the next several months until they’re able to get back on their feet.”
The Salvation Army can’t wait to help the veterans of our community.
“This is very meaningful to us,” Bell said. “Here are people that you never want to take for granted. And they’ve given of themselves, their lives for us and our freedom so it’s very meaningful to be able to serve them as they did us.”
For more information or to receive support, the program is based in the Southside Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 3100 Irvin Cobb Drive, or you can call the Paducah Salvation Army at 270-442-2198.
