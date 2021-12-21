Salvation Army giving out toys, financial assistance to families in need

To help assist Kentucky disaster victims with Christmas coming up in just a few days, western Kentucky Salvation Army posts are providing toys, gifts and other items families need to help give them a brighter Christmas. Salvation Army units are also providing assistance to families affected by the storms last weekend.
The posts in Paducah, Mayfield, Bowling Green, Hopkins County, and Muhlenberg County are distributing toys, food boxes, store gift cards and financial assistance to families affected by tornadoes that hit the state on Dec. 10 and 11. Lt. David Donegan, commanding officer at the Salvation Army Paducah location, said they are also providing Christmas toys to other families in need who were not affected by the tornadoes.
The goal, Donegan said, is to make sure every child gets to have a good Christmas. The organization will keep providing toys until everybody it serves gets a present.
“Nobody will be turned away,” Donegan said.
The Salvation Army Paducah post has a variety of items for families, including toys, books, games, clothes, diapers, baby food and canned goods. Staff members will collect some information about those who need financial assistance to make sure the assistance is benefitting people affected by the storms and tornadoes.
Shelley Henderson, a communications and marketing representative for The Salvation Army who came from North Carolina to help relief efforts in Kentucky, said the organization was able to help people on the ground the morning after the storms hit because The Salvation Army already has units in the region. In addition to the Paducah unit, there is also a service unit in Mayfield that helped coordinate relief efforts right after the tornado damaged parts of the city.
Henderson said the Mayfield unit has provided hotel rooms and vouchers for families to stay in hotels in Paducah, and has connected affected families with other needed services. The organization has also deployed mobile feeding units that drive around and provide food to residents and workers. Volunteers in Mayfield have also been maintaining the memorial wall that was installed outside of the Graves County Courthouse, replacing wilting flowers with fresh ones. Clergy members are also in Mayfield providing emotional and spiritual support.
“Once things stabilize and the immediate needs of the community are met, then The Salvation Army will remain, of course, and figure out what is needed most,” Henderson said.
The Salvation Army’s distribution event will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Toys, gift cards and food boxes will be distributed at the Paducah location, 2990 Trimble St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a distribution point set up at Mayfield High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. More information and ways to support The Salvation Army’s relief efforts is available at disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.
Donegan said volunteers are also welcome to help at the Paducah location on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
