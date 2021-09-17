PADUCAH — Sallie Ann Newton, 54, of Paducah, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Sallie was born in Paducah on Sept. 24, 1966, to the late Charles and Helen Lemmon. She worked for Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital as a registered nurse. Nursing has always been her career, she loved taking care of others. Sallie’s deepest love and what she cherished the most in her life were her daughters. They are the continuing light of her life and she felt so blessed because of them. She will be remembered as a generous woman, who centered her life around her children. She enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting and activities with her family.
Sallie is survived by four daughters, Clarissa Davenport, Amanda Davenport, Keiritha Newton and Kaya Newton; one sister, Mary King of Paducah; and two nephews, Clyde King Jr. and Charles King.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Milner &
Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Daniel Fraser officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Sallie Newton Donation Fund, for her daughters, c/o CFSB, PO Box 467, Benton, KY 42025-0467 or Lotus, 1605 North Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
