It’s an opportunity to come together, see some changes, enjoy three hours of good tunes and help others.
The Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College is hosting the Saints Foundation Day of Giving on Thursday, April 28.
With the opportunity to donate online all day long, the event will culminate that evening with a concert featuring local artist Corey Evitts and two meet-and-greet opportunities.
It will be the first time a community-wide event has been held at the college since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“The last couple of years have been really hard on everybody. Having the opportunity to do something in-house for us is huge,” said Dr. Jeff Dufour, who was named Saints Foundation executive director in November 2021. “We are excited about having the opportunity to do a Day of Giving.”
From midnight until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 28, the public can make online donations though links available on Facebook using the Saints Foundation page and the Saints Foundation college page.
Evitts’ concert will be from 6-9 p.m. and include a raffle beginning at 8:45 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be available throughout the night. A meet-and-greet with the musician and SCC faculty and staff will be held from 9-10 p.m. at the education center. Master of ceremonies for the evening will be Kevin Hunsperger, the college’s executive director of public information and marketing.
The concert will also be on Facebook Live so those who live out of the area can “attend.”
“It’s been amazing just trying to plan this. Corey has a good following,” Dufour said. “We’re just excited to have such a huge fundraising opportunity and for such a good local musician as Corey to partner with us.”
General admission tickets are $25 and available at Banterra Bank locations in Metropolis, Vienna, Harrisburg, Golconda and Paducah or by emailing Tina Dudley at saintsfoundation@shawneecc.edu. Tickets for students/faculty/staff are $10 and available at SCC locations. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, email saintsfoundation@shawneecc.edu.
“We’ve already had a significant number of donors from the surrounding areas in western Kentucky and southern Illinois — big businesses and small businesses — who have been actively giving,” Dufour said.
The financial support received through the Day of Giving will allow:
• The opportunity to increase award scholarships to SCC students.
• The ability to award mini-grants to faculty that assist in improving the learning experiences for students in the classroom.
• Continued support to The Cupboard Food Pantry.
• And, the opportunity to assist students with emergency financial assistance.
“It’s just going to be a great evening to share the great things the college is doing and looking for ways to increase knowledge about the college,” Dufour said.
“We normally had an annual gala in the spring. I felt this was a little more non-traditional. A lot of colleges are doing days of giving. I wanted to look at interweaving a Day of Giving into an on-campus event — to have people come out and see our wonderful education center, to talk about the things the college is doing. It’s finding a way to create opportunities for students in the area. To support students and their goals is huge for us — the foundation and the college,” he said.
The area SCC students represent is growing.
Along with southern Illinois, the student population has grown to include those from western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. There are currently 60 students from those two states attending. Dufour noted students from surrounding counties to SCC, no matter the state, receive in-state tuition, so “providing them opportunities as well is just huge.”
The Saints Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the mission of serving the needs of SCC students, “to make sure they have opportunities to grow educationally and intellectually,” Dufour said.
The foundation has awarded mini-grants to the SCC agricultural program, which used the funds to purchase a new digital printer that prints out plant labels.
“We’re looking for ways to assist faculty, staff and students in reaching our goals,” Dufour said.
“The things the college is doing — whether it be buying state-of-the-art, up-to-date equipment or our nursing program or our truck driving program — provides opportunities to where our students are competitive in the workplace. We’ve got some great instructors and adjunct instructors — some have been here a short time and others have been here a long number of years. Craig Bradley’s been at the college for 30 years (teaching computers, astronomy and electronics and serving as the advisor of the Alpha Lambda Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society) — that says something to the college, to his dedication to the community. I think you’re always looking for ways to up your game and the college is looking to do that. That’s one of the things I’ve been excited about.”
Dufour said the last time SCC hosted an on-campus community event was 2019, noting that “with all the stuff we’ve gone through the last years with COVID,” the April 28 concert should be a refreshing event.
“We’ve got such a supportive community, and we have amazing students, whether they go to the Metro Center, Vienna, Anna, Cairo or the main campus — they want to do stuff that’s going to propel them into the future,” he said. “I’m proud to be part of the foundation. I’m student driven, so I love to have the opportunity to speak about the great things our kids are doing, because at the end of the day, it’s about what’s best for the students.”
For more information on the Day of Giving, email saintsfoundation@shawneecc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.