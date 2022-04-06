After more than 80 years, a Navy sailor is finally coming home to his final resting place in Paducah.
The burial of Fireman Second Class Hal Jake Allison, 21, a Paducah native who died while serving in the Navy at Pearl Harbor in 1941, will take place Friday around 11 a.m. Allison will be buried in his family plot at Maplelawn Park Cemetery near his parents’ gravesites, his family confirmed to The Sun.
Allison’s funeral procession will start at Lindsey Funeral Home around 10:30 a.m. Friday and will travel to Maplelawn where he will be buried around 11 a.m., Allison’s great-niece Sandi Reid told The Sun. A six-member honor guard will accompany Allison and his family at the burial. Reid said Allison will be buried with full military funeral honors.
Brenda Lowe, Allison’s niece and Reid’s mother, said the family is excited to bring him home.
“I’m so excited. This is a dream come true. It just took a long time, you know, 80 years,” Lowe said.
Reid said several groups will be involved in guiding Allison back to Paducah and bringing him to his final resting place. These groups include Kentucky State Police, Tennessee State Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Patriot Guard Riders, and Paducah Tilghman’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
Allison was 19 when he enlisted in the Navy in December 1939, according to Sun-Democrat archives. The son of Henry and Opal Allison, he was one of six children. His two brothers, H.C. Allison and Morris Allison, later went on to serve in the Navy during World War II after Hal’s death, according to Sun-Democrat archives.
According to Sun-Democrat archives, Allison trained at Great Lakes, Illinois before eventually being sent to serve on the USS Oklahoma in December of 1940. On Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, the USS Oklahoma was hit by torpedoes and machine gun fire. The ship quickly capsized and sank into the Pacific Ocean, and 429 crewmembers, included Allison, died on the Oklahoma.
The U.S. Navy posthumously awarded Allison a Purple Heart in 1943 for his service, and presented the award to his parents. Allison was also awarded the American Defense Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the American Campaign Medal, all posthumously.
Allison’s remains were unidentified for nearly 80 years. In 2015, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, to try and identify the unknown remains via DNA testing and dental records.
On Oct. 14, 2021, Allison was officially accounted for.
Allison was one of two McCracken County residents to be confirmed to have died at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked. The other, Milton Knight Jr., is buried at Pearl Harbor, according to Sun archives.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Allison’s obituary also appears in today’s Paducah Sun.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.