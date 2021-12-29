Safety urged for tornado recovery workers

Officials said injuries already incurred by workers during tornado clean-up highlight the need for strong safety practices. Working around debris and using heavy equipment increase the possibility of broken bones, burns, cuts, crushing injuries, and possibly even death.
Ambulances have made several runs in the last few days responding to injuries from recovery activities.
Homeowners, volunteers, and workers are encouraged to use protective equipment, watch for falling debris, and allow only trained people to use heavy equipment. Another important consideration is the spread of illness.
The Graves County Health Department recommends anyone working in disaster clean-up get a tetanus booster if they have not had one in 10 years. Tetanus shots are available by calling the health department, Stone Pharmacy in Mayfield or Kentucky Care.
COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are also available at the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Avenue, Mayfield, on a walk-in basis, weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. The high incidence of COVID-19 in this region, along with people working in close proximity to each other can increase the transmission of COVID-19, flu, and other contagious illnesses.
The Graves County Health Department recommends frequent hand-washing, the use of masks when appropriate, and a heightened level of sanitation.
Important contacts:
- Graves County Health Department — 270-247-3553
- Stone Pharmacy — 270-247-3232
- Kentucky Care — 270-804-7710
