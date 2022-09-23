A city-partnered grant could help revamp the Paducah Coke Plant intersection, which is an area that state transportation officials say has seen over 121 wrecks in a decade.
During the last city meeting, Paducah commissioners approved a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant, partnered with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Paducah Public Schools.
The application proposes redesigning the Buckner Lane-Broadway Street and Lone Oak Road-Labelle Avenue four-way for $17 million in traffic flow improvements.
“We have been looking for some time at ways to improve that intersection. It makes for some odd turns,” said Keith Todd, KYTC District 1 Public Relations Officer. “This is (the city’s) application, and we support it because at some point, we need to do something. If the city gets the grant, then we can start the process of public participation, but at this point, we’ve done no specific planning.”
Since last year, the four-way has received additional crosswalks and pedestrian lights.
“One thing that might work is a roundabout, but again, we haven’t looked at anything because there’s no money for start-up,” Todd said.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively voiced his support during a commission meeting where Kyle Poat, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer, reported the intersection’s accident statistics.
“We have over 1,300 students within a quarter of a mile of the Coke (Plant) intersection, so the board and I are fully behind reimagining the safety of that area,” Shively said, pledging a letter of commitment.
Coke Plant co-owner Ed Musselman said he opposed dismantling what he described as “a navigation landmark.”
“The only proposal I’ve seen — while it’s in its early stages — is moving the intersection away from the Coke Plant, which in my mind more closely mimics the high-speed cut-throughs of downtown that does not introduce warmth and community,” Musselman told The Sun. “It gives a high-speed bypass. Right now, it’s very easy to miss our historic downtown Paducah; you pick Third or Fourth streets and drive straight by.”
Musselman asked for keeping the community’s walkability in mind while focusing on safety. “Stop signs, paint, speed bumps and creative thinking are all inexpensive,” he wrote in a message.
“While safety is the utmost concern, (moving the intersection) is an easy way out that lacks creativity. Initially, when they came to me about beautifying the intersection and addressing safety-related issues, it wasn’t about moving the intersection,” he said. “Then, four years ago, they proposed moving the intersection, and I do not support that.”
Mayor George Bray said he wishes to prioritize safety overall while hearing public input.
“There’s no assurance we’ll get the grant, but there’s a lot of infrastructure money, so we want to take advantage of that opportunity. I suspect it’ll be months and years in the making,” Bray said.
“I think (Musselman) made some good points about the history of the intersection and somehow working to preserve that history. I think we’ve got more work to do, and it will take time. You can’t always keep everyone happy about everything, but we certainly want to make sure we hear everyone while keeping safety at the forefront.”
Jed Lovejoy, who walks his two children to Clark Elementary School in the mornings, told The Sun that worries persisted.
“It’s a much better job now that crosswalks have been installed, but the main thing is that people don’t know how to use crosswalks. They’ll fly through them,” Lovejoy said, adding he frequently sees people doing rolling stops.
In September 2021, police reported a school-age girl struck by a pedestrian car at the intersection while crossing one of the roads. She was treated at Baptist Health Paducah.
Last year, President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the Safe Streets and Roads for All program to fund safety and speed-management efforts.
Up to $5 billion is appropriated nationwide over five years. The DoT website anticipates notices of funding opportunities in late 2022 or early 2023.
