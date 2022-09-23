PADNWS-09-23-22 INTERSECTION -- PHOTO

Erin Bay walks her daughter Lilith, 10, to school with their dog Hannah. Although the city installed crosswalks last year at the intersection of Buckner Lane-Broadway Street and Lone Oak Road-Labelle Avenue, discussion is ongoing about the area’s pedestrian safety.

 MASON BLANFORD | The Sun

A city-partnered grant could help revamp the Paducah Coke Plant intersection, which is an area that state transportation officials say has seen over 121 wrecks in a decade.

During the last city meeting, Paducah commissioners approved a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant, partnered with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Paducah Public Schools.

