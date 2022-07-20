The National Quilt Museum’s newest exhibit, “From Rust to Dust” by Esterita Austin, explores the relationship between the flow of nature and rigid man-made structures.
Austin’s collection was inspired by seeing rusted cars that had plant life growing on the cars.
“The ‘penultimate recycling program’ was the image that came to mind when I first saw a junkyard of rusted vintage cars that were being reclaimed by nature,” Austin said in a press release.
“Nature takes what people have made and, over time, reduces it from rust to dust. As this process evolves, unique sculptural forms emerge. Living vegetation takes on static rusting metal and creates something new as it destroys something old.”
These subjects are outside of the scope of Austin’s typical quilt work, National Quilt Museum Curator Rachael Baar told The Sun, with many of Austin’s other quilts incorporating portrait work.
Nonetheless, Baar said museum visitors should still be able to find similarities in Austin’s style in the “From Rust to Dust” quilts and in her other quilts, including one in the quilt museum’s permanent collection.
“She kind of takes everyday scenes, and puts them in fabric,” Baar said.
Baar added many may not think about the rusted or abandoned cars they pass by, and she said this collection made her think about what happens to those vehicles over time.
“Now you kind of give new life to something that is discarded,” Baar said.
“From Rust to Dust” will be at the National Quilt Museum through Oct. 25. The museum is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
