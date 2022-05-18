Incumbent Steven Rudy will represent District 1 as state representative again in November, while incumbent Chris Hollowell and James Mills will run in the general election for Second Judicial District Judge, Second Division.
Rudy locked nearly 70% of the Republican vote and told The Sun he looked forward to serving two more years.
“I’m thankful to the voters of the first House district and am certainly excited about our totals tonight,” said Rudy, who began serving as House Majority Leader this year.
Rudy has served since 2004 and is part owner of Rudy’s Farm Center in Kevil. He lives in Paducah with his wife and daughter.
His goals for this term are the same he touted 18 years ago.
“We’re going to continue trying to make Kentucky the best it can be and make sure western Kentucky has a seat at the table as policy is discussed and shaped,” he said.
Hollowell and Mills ran against Amanda Branham and Craig Newbern Jr. in the Democratic primary.
District judges oversee preliminary felony, low-level crime and small-claim civil court cases. Hollowell has held the position for 16 years, previously serving as assistant commonwealth’s attorney in McCracken after graduating from law school at the University of Louisville.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the people who voted, and I appreciate their confidence in me,” said Hollowell, who received some 43% of ballots.
At some 22% of the vote, Mills expressed a desire to help those with mental health in the system. He has, in the past, expressed a desire for change in office and recommended program changes to connect perpetrators with mental health professionals to help them recover and reintegrate.
He’s practiced law for 17 years in McCracken and currently serves as first assistant commonwealth’s attorney while teaching criminal justice at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“I really think our message of needing new blood in district court, and our message of public safety while helping those with mental illness, has caught on in a big way,” Mills told The Sun. “I think we stand a chance in the general election.”
