This year, running to represent District 1 are two opponents with similar backgrounds and one key difference.
Incumbent Steven Rudy and primary opponent Christopher Tucker are both western Kentucky-native Republicans in their 40s. Both are “farm boys” at heart with agricultural degrees from Murray State University.
Speak to either one, and you’ll hear the three F’s repeated in many Purchase Area homesteads — family, faith, freedom.
The only notable contrast is Rudy began traveling to Frankfort at 26 years old, and Tucker stayed out of politics.
Background
Tucker grew up in Calloway County and has lived in Clinton since 2015 with his wife, three daughters and “lots of cats and cattle.”
He works in the fertilizer and chemical industry and runs a family farm. Tucker briefly worked out of state before returning in 2001. He said he’s gotten to know voters’ desires from the agricultural community during these years.
Rudy’s history is public record: In 2004, he unseated a Democrat as the first-ever Republican to represent the state’s first district. He remained there for 18 years as Kentucky steadily morphed from a blue stomping ground to a veto-proof Republican supermajority.
He began serving as House Majority Leader this year. Outside of politics, he’s a part owner of Rudy’s Farm Center in Kevil, saying it keeps him close to the public pulse. He resides in Paducah with his wife and daughter.
Reasons for running
“I continue to want to serve the people of the first House district in far western Kentucky,” Rudy told The Sun. “It’s been my honor to serve these folks, and in my role as House Majority Leader, I feel I can do even more for my area than we’ve been able to accomplish (in the past).”
If you ask Tucker about his lack of legislative experience, he calls it a strength.
“I’m 46 years old, and if I enter the legislature, I’m not moldable,” Tucker said, referring to the seasoned legislators who started young.
Tucker said a growing desire to run began during pandemic layoffs and a severe illness his daughter faced. Previously, he’d voted for Rudy.
“I filed for unemployment in May 2020, and they didn’t respond until March 2021,” he said. “I understand exactly what people went through.
“During the pandemic, I started looking more closely at the state legislature. If you look at our federal government, our state government and the money flow: It doesn’t matter if it’s from companies or innocent-seeming organizations — they have an agenda. I don’t want anyone’s fish hooks in me.”
Notable policies
Tucker wants “a more bottom-up agenda” to drive economic growth and reduce local brain drain, studying the models of other states if necessary.
“I’ve watched people move to Tennessee (for more opportunity),” he said. “A lot of these river counties have been left in the dust economically. Everyone expects a General Motors plant, but it’s just as advantageous to recruit multiple small businesses for diverse industries.
“I see a legislative approach where we bolt pieces and parts onto our tax structure, but I’ve never seen a comprehensive approach. Anyone in business, no matter the industry, tries to mimic that industry’s best practices.”
Kentucky’s brain drain is well-documented: In an April 2019 Joint Economic Committee report, the state’s outmigration rate of college-educated residents steadily rose from 1970-to 2017. However, this phenomenon applies to the southeast rather than the Commonwealth alone.
“I’m not saying there aren’t (some) bills written out of genuine concern for the district’s people, but I see prepackaged bills the legislature expects rubber-stamped when presented,” Tucker said. “I think it should come from the people’s needs, not corporate interests: My litmus test is if it’s beneficial to people.”
Voters can see Rudy’s notable policies from his legislative history as the incumbent. In his words, “I’m running on all the good things the General Assembly did this last session.”
Rudy pushed for several bills, including “House Bill 1, which fully funds the pension and makes a record investment in Kentucky and our region.”
Beginning in January, HB 8 lowers the personal income tax for Kentucky residents. HB242 funded $46 million for McCracken County roads, and HB241 secured $5.3 million for Barkley Regional Airport.
Rudy backed an omnibus abortion bill, HB3, as “the most meaningful pro-life legislation to ever pass the General Assembly.” He advocated for Senate Bill 83, which bans transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.
The social policy bills were struck down by Governor Andy Beshear. The legislature overrode both vetoes.
Core values
Rudy and Tucker both espouse conservative values.
“I feel like I stand up for west Kentucky values,” Rudy said. “We are a faith-based community, we believe strongly in the Second Amendment, and I’m honored to be endorsed by the National Rifle Association. We believe in the right to life, which is why I’m also honored to be endorsed by Kentucky Right to Life.”
This year, Rudy received top grades from The Family Foundation in Kentucky. During an interview with The Sun, he voiced satisfaction about living in a citizen’s legislature.
“Anyone is welcome to run, that’s what America is founded on,” Rudy said. “Prior experience is vital, but what’s more important is that the people get to decide.”
Tucker doesn’t stray far from Rudy in expressed principles, save for identifying what he views as institutional corruption.
“I want to bring some Godly integrity back into the office. I won’t question another’s faith, but I think a lot of it — looking at people’s actions, how they conduct themselves — it’s obvious there’s some misplaced priorities in legislative activities,” Tucker said. “I don’t want to be a kingmaker.”
Tucker recounted once visiting Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in Tennessee.
“I saw a painting of Jackson getting into a horse carriage, understanding he had a long journey — possibly weeks — to Washington, D.C. Public service used to entail a lot of sacrifice,” he said. “I didn’t know how much I was going to have to sacrifice. I was supposed to be in the field today.”
