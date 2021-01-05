Rudy among officials to receive COVID vaccine Monday

House Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy of Paducah, alongside ten other top legislative leaders from throughout the commonwealth, received the COVID-19 vaccination Monday in the Capitol Rotunda in a show of bipartisan support.
“I can think of no better start to this legislative session than lawmakers from both sides of the aisle coming together to demonstrate to our fellow Kentuckians that these vaccines are safe and effective,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This show of bipartisan support for the COVID vaccine is a great start to the year and a prime example of what we can do when we set aside politics and put our people first.”
Rudy views efforts like this as paramount to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“Public health officials on both the state and national level have advised that getting this vaccination is critical to building public confidence in its safety,” he said. “I am here today to do just that. As availability increases statewide and we enter new phases of the distribution plan, I urge Kentuckians to consider getting vaccinated. President Trump’s efforts through Operation Warp Speed have led to a decisive moment in this pandemic, and now we have a chance to successfully stop the spread of this virus.”
Joining him Monday were House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, House Minority Caucus Chair Derrick Graham, House Minority Whip Angie Hatton, Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens, Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, Senate Minority Whip Dennis Parrett and Senate Minority Caucus Chair Reginald Thomas.
Beshear received his vaccination on Dec. 22 along with Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., Speaker Osborne and Senate President Stivers, heads of the three branches of Kentucky government, ensuring the continuity of state government during this pandemic.
The governor has encouraged other community leaders — including those in elected office, business executives and faith leaders — to take the vaccine when it is their turn. Until more people are vaccinated, Beshear said, Kentuckians must continue to take precautions to slow the spread and save more Kentuckians.
The Monday vaccinations follow the first inoculations in Kentucky on Dec. 14, when the first round of hospitals began receiving and administering 38,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to front-line health care workers. On Dec. 21, long-term care facility residents and staff began receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through Walgreens and CVS, which have an agreement with the federal government.
