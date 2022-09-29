A Calloway County woman faces a federal charge for the alleged theft of a firearm, after pleading guilty in state court to a burglary charge alleged to have involved Gary Rowland, the man police have said shot and killed Calloway County Deputy Jody Cash in May.
Denise Collins, who pleaded guilty in June to a single count of aggravated burglary in Henry County, Tennessee, was indicted by a federal grand jury last month, on one count of illegally transporting a firearm between states.
The new indictment does not mention Rowland, but accuses Collins of committing the April 25 offense “aided and abetted by another person know to the Grand Jury.”
An affidavit from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in May listed Rowland as an alleged co-conspirator in the incident to which Collins pleaded guilty.
The federal indictment accuses Collins of transporting a Sig Sauer model P365 XL, .9mm into Kentucky from another state, but does not list the state.
The Henry County affidavit claims Collins drove Rowland to the home of Cory Overby, in Paris, Tenn., from which Rowland stole six guns.
Collins entered a guilty plea on June 27, and was sentenced to three years — 270 days of jail time and the remainder to be served on supervision.
According to online case information, no hearing date has yet been set for Collins to appear in U.S. District Court.
Kentucky State Police have said that Rowland shot Cash in an incident outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on May 16.
That office has provided some updates from the incident, but has yet to release a full report, and has denied open records requests by The Sun for documents related to the investigation.
Previously, State Police said Rowland was arrested by a task force attached to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which included Cash and deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
State Police said Cash and Marshall County Deputy Donald Bowman had been interviewing Rowland at the sheriff’s office, and when they accommodated his request to go outside and smoke, he produced a hidden handgun and killed Cash with it, before deputies then killed Rowland.
