More than one person at Barkley Regional Airport says Contour Airlines checks “a lot of boxes.”
This week, the Airport Authority board recommended the Smyrna, Tennessee-based airline for a three-year contract under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service program.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said the EAS transition should take roughly 90 to 120 days. Contour offers 12 weekly 30-seat round trips to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
“We like that there’s going to be super-saving fares, potentially as low as $19, and a proposed average-fare of $65 to Charlotte, (North Carolina),” Rouleau said. “I think that could entice people to fly, and Contour addresses things people have been frustrated with for years.”
Out of three bids, Barkley acknowledged Contour’s perks: a standby plane in Smyrna, a permanent on-site mechanic and $25,000 committed annually for marketing.
Under an interline agreement with American Airlines, high-status fliers under United Airlines also receive status-matching. And for all passengers, one checked bag is complimentary.
“Plus the planes have room; you’ll be able to stretch your legs,” Rouleau said.
But future EAS maneuvering also factors in.
Contour was the only bid that offered twin-engine jet service — something that, if forfeited, weakens Barkley for future EAS bids.
“If we waive our rights for twin-engine service, we wouldn’t be able to get it back later on,” Rouleau told The Sun. “The board felt that wasn’t a red line they were willing to cross.”
In a May 23 meeting, Paducah Mayor George Bray voiced interest in a Southern-hub gateway. Charlotte offers 133 domestic and 35 international spots, including access to the Caribbean, and has ranked first or second nationwide in punctuality since 2019.
Historically, weather cancellations with Chicago O’Hare International Airport have irked local fliers.
“The problems we had in the past were flights being canceled or extremely delayed because of mechanical issues, so they had to bring mechanics in from Nashville,” Rouleau said. “That’s an automatic two- to three-hour delay.”
“(With the mechanic on-site), items will be addressed overnight, improving reliability. Additionally, the Paducah plane is dedicated solely to Paducah; it isn’t leaving in the morning to go where delays could impact things (at Barkley).”
He added Charlotte backs the results of a 2021 Barkley catchment study on regional-flier destinations.
Washington, D.C. was a top contender, according to Rouleau, with the presence of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site and other government entities here that need to travel to D.C.
“You can get there via Charlotte,” he said.
In 2016, Contour launched its first scheduled route from Tupelo, Mississippi to Nashville and has since expanded to 20 cities nationwide. The airline focuses on underserved areas with customers who otherwise face connecting flights and onerous layovers.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport recently also backed Contour’s bid. The airline also once serviced the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport market, though it departed due to insufficient demand.
