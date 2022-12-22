Contour Airlines tickets are selling at an average $69 fare.
Dennis Rouleau, Barkley Regional Airport executive director, said current bookings had exceeded the new Essential Air Service provider’s forecast through February.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Rain showers in the morning with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. High around 45F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 1:05 am
Contour Airlines tickets are selling at an average $69 fare.
Dennis Rouleau, Barkley Regional Airport executive director, said current bookings had exceeded the new Essential Air Service provider’s forecast through February.
“I can tell you the bookings have been very good,” Rouleau said. “For just starting out of the gate, I think that’s remarkable, and we’re also tracking 11 points higher than all flights Contour has out of Charlotte, North Carolina.”
Rouleau said Barkley’s December load factor is about 58%. Two-fifth of Barkley flights are transferring to American Airlines flights beyond Charlotte.
Contour launched its Barkley inaugural flight on Dec. 6. At press time, the airport’s website listed one-way flights from Paducah to Charlotte at a $90 mode in early January, then $69 fares from Jan. 10 through ensuing months.
“Even for families, prices are reasonable,” Rouleau said. “You can reach the Caribbean or Washington, DC from Charlotte, with more connections from American than from United Airlines out of Chicago. The first bag is free, so you’re saving $35.”
Rouleau listed some advice for lower fares: midweek or Saturday travel, booking 30 days ahead, packing one bag, using PreCheck and signing up for American’s loyalty program and credit card.
The new terminal is still on-schedule for an April opening.
“I’m trying to get all the stakeholders to narrow down a specific date,” Rouleau said, referencing current supply chain woes “for some things like specific ceiling tiles. We want to finish everything overhead before we put down floor tiling. Another one is standby generators — that’s a life-safety issue, and we’re figuring that out … we still want to provide breathing room for issues.”
The Airport Authority board Tuesday approved two new terminal change orders — baggage screening room modifications and beam seating for no more than $18,650.88 and $43,435.01, respectively.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.