Speaking generally of the human species, our fear of snakes is way beyond rational.
There are, indeed, venomous snakes that can inflict pain, injury and even lethal consequences with their bite. In our part of the world, however, the vast majority of snakes we might incur are non-venomous, lacking the fangs and toxic juice that a very few species possibly could use for rare fatal results.
Venomous species hereabouts are not out to get us. Defensive bites by these on humans are unusual here. Our only venomous species are copperheads, cottonmouths, rare timber rattlesnakes and incredibly rare pygmy rattlesnakes.
Of these, copperheads are by far the most common, and it should be assuring that copperheads are not aggressive but instead rather retiring. Even in the event of a copperhead biting, it should be known that in practical terms, a healthy adult never dies from a copperhead bite.
Aside from these relatively few pit vipers, none of our native snakes are dangerous. None.
There are some exceptions, of course, but snakes that most people encounter are typically non-venomous, harmless and even beneficial because they eat small pests like rodents or, get this, other snakes, including venomous ones.
The most common source of snake bites is when people mess with snakes. Catching, harassing or trying to kill snakes is the best way to find oneself the victim of a defensive bite. Inasmuch as snakes don’t stalk us, don’t feed on us or don’t care the least about interacting with us, a defensive bite is about the only kind there is.
Overall, the risk we run of incurring any harm from snakes is so slight that is makes our spookiness of them quite silly. Some of that fear may be within our very genetics, sort of instinctive, but much of it has been learned from legend, folklore and oratory bovine feces.
The greatest fear of snakes seems to be harbored by the people who know the least about them, so that should tell you something.
One part of our serpentine horror seems to be rooted in the mere look of snakes, the way they appear and their slinky, slithering means of movement. (Hey, they’re tubular animals without legs; that’s the only way they can get anywhere.)
I’m convinced that many people who are irrationally terrified of snakes would benefit from up-close, hands-on experience with what is locally our most mild-mannered and least intimidating serpent. That would be the rough green snake, Opheodrys aestivus.
Sometimes called a vine snake but usually just green snake, this gentle species is common hereabouts but not so frequently seen. That is because, true to its name, it is a light, vivid green on its upper body that allows it to blend into the green foliage where it lives.
The underside of the green snake varies from white to a light yellow-green, but this more contrasting belly is typically unseen.
This isn’t a large species. The rough green snake can reach more than 30 inches in length, but most adults are typically up to about 2 feet long. In addition, they are rather skinny, usually thinner than the routine human little finger.
It should be obvious, but because they are not among our few pit vipers, green snakes are non-venomous. They don’t need venom, fangs or even significant teeth for their lifestyle. They spend their time in vegetation, often in overhead branches of trees, hunting the spiders, crickets, grasshoppers, caterpillars and other insects that feed them.
In appearance, the rough green snake is attractive, cute and/or pleasant if you can accept that from a snake. It has slightly larger eyes in relation to its head that somehow makes it look less shifty and sinister. Its extended jaw line almost curls into a smile.
Being smallish and milder in appearance helps, but a green snake also earns points for being docile. Almost everything in nature will bite or otherwise try to fend off its attacker if you seize it. I have never heard of a rough green snake attempting to bite when grabbed. I don’t think they could harm you in the least, not even a pinch, if they did bite, and that may be why they don’t even try.
If one were to face one’s own snake fears by getting personal with one of the wigglers, the rough green snake would be the one with which to interact. Sort of a species for “Introduction to Snake Appreciation 101,” the little green snake is the least scary we might find.
It’s the perfect reptile to take in hand, feel and examine up close. The green snake isn’t even that wild in your grip, and it will settle down from initial gyrations soon enough. It wants to go away, but with a gentle hold it will visit a bit without significant struggle. And again, it won’t bite you.
All our snakes certainly aren’t this gentle and amiable. Most will be far more defensive (but if something many times my size grabbed me by the tail, I’d bite and scrap, too). A few of limited species even could administer venomous bites.
But meet a nice rough green snake sometime, visit, then let it squirm away to go eat bugs. Understand that it and other snakes are only animals, not evil personified. Just watch where you step, and we can all get along.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
