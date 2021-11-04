The United States Coast Guard is tasked with a range of responsibilities, and that’s something that Coast Guard Cmdr. Jennifer Andrew helped illustrate Wednesday for Paducah Rotarians.
“In the end, basically, we’re a multi-mission, maritime, military service,” she said. “So, you name it, we’re probably doing it or we’ve done it in the past.”
Andrew, who’s originally from Texas, assumed command of the Coast Guard, Marine Safety Unit Paducah on June 4, taking over from Cmdr. Luis Carmona. The change of command ceremony took place at The Carson Center, and she was back Wednesday as a speaker for the Rotary Club of Paducah.
The MSU Paducah Unit is part of the Coast Guard’s Sector Ohio Valley, which “supports a wide range of operations,” including marine environmental protection, aids to navigation, ports, waterways, and search and rescue, according to atlanticarea.uscg.mil.
In her Rotary presentation, Andrew gave a broad overview of the Coast Guard’s authorities and many areas of work, such as domestic security, conservation, customs duties, drug interdiction, migrant interdiction, disaster response, vessel inspections, search and rescue and more. She also answered questions from Paducah Rotarians, and showed photos of different vessels.
“Our bread and butter here is marine safety, and so at the end of the day, if it’s carrying a regulated cargo, such as oil or gas, we’re inspecting that. … If it’s carrying people, we’re inspecting that vessel,” Andrew said.
She also highlighted the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
“The Coast Guard Auxiliary is very unique. They are an all-volunteer force,” Andrew said, later adding there are more than 26,000 auxiliary members with about 825 local units.
The members use their own vessels and receive special training. She noted that auxiliary members helped provide many hours of safety zone enforcement, when the American Jazz riverboat ran aground in July on Lake Barkley. The auxiliary is also involved with vessel safety checks and boating education.
Visit cgaux.org to learn more about the Coast Guard Auxiliary and its efforts.
